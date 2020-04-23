Shares of ELY Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) on March 20th, 2020 at $8.03. In approximately 1 month, Callaway Golf Co has returned 29.14% as of today's recent price of $10.37.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Callaway Golf Co have traded between a low of $4.75 and a high of $22.33 and are now at $10.37, which is 118% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Callaway Golf Company designs, develops, and markets golf clubs. The Company manufactures titanium drivers, fairway woods, irons, wedges, and various putters. Callaway serves customers both domestically and internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Callaway Golf Co.

Log in and add Callaway Golf Co (ELY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.