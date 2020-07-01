Shares of ELY Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) on June 13th, 2019 at $17.83. In approximately 7 months, Callaway Golf Co has returned 23.22% as of today's recent price of $21.97.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Callaway Golf Co have traded between a low of $14.49 and a high of $21.73 and are now at $21.28, which is 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Callaway Golf Company designs, develops, and markets golf clubs. The Company manufactures titanium drivers, fairway woods, irons, wedges, and various putters. Callaway serves customers both domestically and internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Callaway Golf Co.

Log in and add Callaway Golf Co (ELY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.