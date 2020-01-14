Shares of EGF Down 20.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) on March 10th, 2010 at $16.40. In approximately 120 months, BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc has returned 20.37% as of today's recent price of $13.06.

In the past 52 weeks, BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.79 and a high of $13.45 and are now at $13.06, 2% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc.

