Shares of EFR Up 6.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) on March 31st, 2020 at $9.79. In approximately 2 weeks, Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has returned 6.49% as of today's recent price of $10.42.

Over the past year, Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has traded in a range of $7.20 to $13.89 and is now at $10.42, 45% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 1.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust shares.

Log in and add Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.