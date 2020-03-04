Shares of ECOL Down 46.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) on January 31st, 2020 at $53.93. In approximately 2 months, Us Ecology Inc has returned 46.16% as of today's recent price of $29.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Us Ecology Inc have traded between a low of $24.94 and a high of $67.24 and are now at $29.04, which is 16% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

US Ecology, Inc. provides disposal, treatment, transportation, packaging, and remediation services for generators of hazardous, non-hazardous, and low-level radioactive waste. The Company's customers include the chemical, petroleum, steel, and pharmaceutical industries as well as universities and hospitals.

