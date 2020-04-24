Shares of ECL Up 11.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) on March 26th, 2020 at $158.12. In approximately 4 weeks, Ecolab Inc has returned 11.69% as of today's recent price of $176.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Ecolab Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $124.60 and a high of $211.24 and are now at $176.60, 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Ecolab Inc. is a global provider of water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers in foodservice, food processing, hospitality, healthcare, industrial, and oil and gas markets. The Company's services include water treatments, cleaning and sanitizing solutions, pest elimination, and kitchen repair and maintenance services.

