Shares of EBIX Down 66.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) on February 21st, 2020 at $34.23. In approximately 4 weeks, Ebix Inc has returned 66.40% as of today's recent price of $11.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ebix Inc have traded between the current low of $11.50 and a high of $65.10 and are now at $11.50. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.36% lower and 3.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ebix, Inc. supplies software and electronic commerce solutions to the insurance industry. The Company provides a series of application software ranging from carrier systems, agency systems, and exchanges to custom software development for all entities involved in the insurance and financial industries. Ebix offers products, support, and consultancy to customers on several continents.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ebix Inc.

Log in and add Ebix Inc (EBIX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.