Shares of EBAY Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) on October 2nd, 2019 at $38.28. In approximately 4 months, Ebay Inc has returned 12.33% as of today's recent price of $33.56.

Ebay Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.87 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

eBay Inc. is a global commerce company. The Company's platforms are designed to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale and buyers to find and buy it. eBay's items can be new or used, plain or luxurious, commonplace or rare, trendy or one-of-a-kind.

