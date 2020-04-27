Shares of EBAY Up 25.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) on April 7th, 2020 at $31.89. In approximately 3 weeks, Ebay Inc has returned 25.12% as of today's recent price of $39.90.

Over the past year, Ebay Inc has traded in a range of $26.02 to $42.00 and is now at $39.90, 53% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

eBay Inc. is a global commerce company. The Company's platforms are designed to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale and buyers to find and buy it. eBay's items can be new or used, plain or luxurious, commonplace or rare, trendy or one-of-a-kind.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ebay Inc shares.

