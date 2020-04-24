Shares of DXCM Up 31.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on March 25th, 2020 at $245.51. In approximately 1 month, Dexcom has returned 31.17% as of today's recent price of $322.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dexcom have traded between a low of $57.68 and a high of $329.59 and are now at $322.04, which is 458% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.7%.

DexCom Inc. operates as a medical device company focused on the design and development of continuous glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes. The Company has developed a small implantable device that continuously measures glucose levels in subcutaneous tissue just under the skin and a small external receiver to which the sensor transmits glucose levels at specified intervals.

