Shares of DVN Down 66.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) on January 27th, 2020 at $23.12. In approximately 2 month, Devon Energy Co has returned 66.35% as of today's recent price of $7.78.

Devon Energy Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.39 and the current low of $7.43 and are currently at $7.78 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Devon Energy Corporation operates as an independent energy company that is involved primarily in oil and gas exploration, development and production, the transportation of oil, gas, and NGLs and the processing of natural gas. The Company also has marketing and midstream operations primarily in North America that include gas, crude oil, and NGLs.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Devon Energy Co.

Log in and add Devon Energy Co (DVN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.