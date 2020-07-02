Shares of DVAX Down 9.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dynavax Technolo (NASDAQ:DVAX) on December 27th, 2019 at $5.71. In approximately 1 month, Dynavax Technolo has returned 9.37% as of today's recent price of $5.18.

Over the past year, Dynavax Technolo has traded in a range of $3.20 to $21.85 and is now at $5.17, 62% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation discovers, develops, and seeking to commercialize products based on immunostimulatory sequences. The Company developes products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious, and chronic inflammatory diseases using approaches that alter immune system responses in specific ways.

