Shares of DVAX Up 39.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dynavax Technolo (NASDAQ:DVAX) on October 23rd, 2019 at $4.78. In approximately 2 months, Dynavax Technolo has returned 39.48% as of today's recent price of $6.66.

Dynavax Technolo share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.85 and a 52-week low of $3.20 and are now trading 108% above that low price at $6.66 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.9%.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation discovers, develops, and seeking to commercialize products based on immunostimulatory sequences. The Company developes products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious, and chronic inflammatory diseases using approaches that alter immune system responses in specific ways.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Dynavax Technolo shares.

Log in and add Dynavax Technolo (DVAX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.