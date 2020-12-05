Shares of DTE Up 9.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) on March 25th, 2020 at $90.36. In approximately 2 months, Dte Energy Co has returned 9.25% as of today's recent price of $98.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Dte Energy Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $71.21 and a high of $135.67 and are now at $98.71, 39% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

DTE Energy Company, a diversified energy company, develops and manages energy-related businesses and services nationwide. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in southeastern Michigan. DTE is also involved in gas pipelines and storage, unconventional gas exploration, development, and production.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Dte Energy Co shares.

