Shares of DRQ Down 27.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dril-Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) on February 18th, 2020 at $40.09. In approximately 3 weeks, Dril-Quip Inc has returned 27.86% as of today's recent price of $28.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dril-Quip Inc have traded between a low of $26.00 and a high of $56.71 and are now at $28.92, which is 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 2.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

Dril-Quip, Inc. designs and manufactures offshore drilling and production equipment. The Company offers products consists of subsea, surface, and offshore rig equipment for use by oil and gas companies in offshore areas worldwide. Dril-Quip provides installation and reconditioning services, and also rents running tools.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dril-Quip Inc.

Log in and add Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.