Shares of DPZ Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Domino'S Pizza (:DPZ) on March 24th, 2020 at $341.53. In approximately 1 month, Domino'S Pizza has returned 7.71% as of today's recent price of $367.85.

In the past 52 weeks, Domino'S Pizza share prices have been bracketed by a low of $220.90 and a high of $387.85 and are now at $367.85, 67% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. operates a network of company-owned and franchise Domino's Pizza stores, located throughout the United States and in other countries. The Company also operates regional dough manufacturing and distribution centers in the contiguous United States and outside the United States.

