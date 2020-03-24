Shares of DMRC Down 65.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) on February 20th, 2020 at $30.38. In approximately 1 month, Digimarc Corp has returned 65.14% as of today's recent price of $10.59.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Digimarc Corp have traded between a low of $9.92 and a high of $66.50 and are now at $10.59, which is 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

Digimarc Corporation provides digital watermarking technologies that allow imperceptible digital code to be embedded in printed and digital versions of visual content. Content includes movies, photographic and artistic images, and valuable documents such as financial instruments, passports, and tickets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Digimarc Corp.

Log in and add Digimarc Corp (DMRC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.