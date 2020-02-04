Shares of DLX Down 46.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) on January 6th, 2020 at $48.80. In approximately 3 months, Deluxe Corp has returned 46.86% as of today's recent price of $25.93.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Deluxe Corp have traded between a low of $19.57 and a high of $54.15 and are now at $25.93, which is 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

Deluxe Corp. offers check printing and related business services. The Company provides customized checks and forms, website development and hosting, email marketing, search engine optimization, logo design, customer acquisition, fraud prevention, and data analysis services. Deluxe serves individual customers, small businesses, and financial institutions.

