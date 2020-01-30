Shares of DLR Up 5.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) on January 13th, 2020 at $120.46. In approximately 2 weeks, Digital Realty has returned 5.50% as of today's recent price of $127.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Digital Realty have traded between a low of $103.03 and a high of $136.32 and are now at $127.09, which is 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. owns, acquires, repositions, and manages technology-related real estate. The Company's properties contain applications and operations critical to the day-to-day operations of technology industry tenants and corporate enterprise data center tenants. Digital property portfolio is located throughout the United States and in England.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Digital Realty shares.

Log in and add Digital Realty (DLR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.