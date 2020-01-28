Shares of DLPH Down 15.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Delphi Automotiv (NYSE:DLPH) on January 10th, 2020 at $11.58. In approximately 2 weeks, Delphi Automotiv has returned 15.63% as of today's recent price of $9.77.

Delphi Automotiv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.82 and the current low of $9.68 and are currently at $9.86 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Delphi Technologies PLC provides automotive parts and equipment. The Company develops, designs, and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers. Delphi Technologies serves customers in the United Kingdom.

