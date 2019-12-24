Shares of DLA Up 47.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA) on August 1st, 2019 at $21.06. In approximately 5 months, Delta Apparel has returned 47.90% as of today's recent price of $31.14.

Over the past year, Delta Apparel has traded in a range of $16.11 to $31.67 and is now at $31.14, 93% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% higher and 1.67% higher over the past week, respectively.

Delta Apparel, Inc. designs, markets, and manufactures branded and private label active and head wear apparel. The Company's products are sold to boutiques, department stores, outdoor and sporting goods retailers, college bookstores, screen printers, and the US military.

