Shares of DKS Up 34.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dick'S Sporting (:DKS) on August 22nd, 2019 at $35.23. In approximately 4 months, Dick'S Sporting has returned 34.56% as of today's recent price of $47.40.

In the past 52 weeks, Dick'S Sporting share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.69 and a high of $48.78 and are now at $47.40, 60% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer that manages stores primarily in the eastern and central United States. The Company owns stores that offers a broad selection of brand name sporting goods equipment, apparel, and footwear.

