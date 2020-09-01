Shares of DJCO Up 28.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) on September 10th, 2019 at $219.21. In approximately 4 months, Daily Journal has returned 28.65% as of today's recent price of $282.00.

Over the past year, Daily Journal has traded in a range of $192.83 to $293.18 and is now at $282.00, 46% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and web sites covering California and Arizona. The Company also produces several specialized information services. In addition. Daily Journal serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Daily Journal shares.

