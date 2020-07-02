Shares of DGX Up 5.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) on November 22nd, 2019 at $105.64. In approximately 3 months, Quest Diagnostic has returned 5.44% as of today's recent price of $111.39.

Quest Diagnostic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $113.00 and a 52-week low of $82.59 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $111.39 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services. The Company operates a national network of full-service laboratories, rapid response laboratories, and patient service centers. Quest Diagnostics offers esoteric, routine medical, drugs of abuse, and non-hospital-based anatomic pathology testing services.

