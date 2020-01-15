Shares of DGII Up 51.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) on January 8th, 2019 at $11.63. In approximately 12 months, Digi Intl Inc has returned 51.42% as of today's recent price of $17.61.

In the past 52 weeks, Digi Intl Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.50 and a high of $18.95 and are now at $17.61, 107% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Digi International Inc. provides communications adapters that enable open systems and server-based applications. The Company also produces local area networking products. Digi markets its products through a global network of distributors, systems integrators, value added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Digi Intl Inc shares.

