Shares of DGICA Up 5.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Donegal Grp-Cl A (NASDAQ:DGICA) on March 25th, 2020 at $14.15. In approximately 3 weeks, Donegal Grp-Cl A has returned 5.87% as of today's recent price of $14.98.

Donegal Grp-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.43 and a 52-week low of $11.22 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $14.98 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company offering property and casualty insurance in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and Virginia. The Company offers full lines of personal and commercial products, including business owners, commercial peril, automobile, homeowners, boat owners, workers' compensation, and other coverages.

