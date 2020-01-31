Shares of DGICA Up 0.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Donegal Grp-Cl A (NASDAQ:DGICA) on May 6th, 2019 at $14.01. In approximately 9 months, Donegal Grp-Cl A has returned 0.46% as of today's recent price of $14.07.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Donegal Grp-Cl A have traded between a low of $12.42 and a high of $15.43 and are now at $13.94, which is 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company offering property and casualty insurance in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and Virginia. The Company offers full lines of personal and commercial products, including business owners, commercial peril, automobile, homeowners, boat owners, workers' compensation, and other coverages.

