Shares of DFT Up 4.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dupont Fabros Te (:DFT) on August 22nd, 2017 at $63.52. In approximately 32 months, Dupont Fabros Te has returned 4.39% as of today's recent price of $66.31.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dupont Fabros Te have traded between a low of $37.54 and a high of $69.33 and are now at $66.31, which is 77% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

DuPont Fabros Technology Inc. is a real estate investment trust and owner, developer, operator and manager of wholesale data centers. The Company's data centers are used primarily by national and international technology companies to house, power and cool the computer servers that support many of their most critical business processes.

