Shares of DFRG Up 16.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Del Frisco'S Res (:DFRG) on May 22nd, 2019 at $6.82. In approximately 8 months, Del Frisco'S Res has returned 16.86% as of today's recent price of $7.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Del Frisco'S Res share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.61 and a high of $9.27 and are now at $7.97, 73% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates steakhouse restaurant chains in multiple states. The restaurants offer selections that include steaks, lobster tails, lamb chops, and fresh seafood, as well as an extensive wine selection.

