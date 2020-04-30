Shares of DEI Up 0.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) on March 26th, 2020 at $29.70. In approximately 1 month, Douglas Emmett has returned 0.54% as of today's recent price of $29.86.

Over the past year, Douglas Emmett has traded in a range of $23.16 to $45.59 and is now at $29.86, 29% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in office and multi-family properties. Douglas Emmett serves customers in the States of California and Hawaii.

