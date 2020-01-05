Shares of DECK Up 16.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) on March 24th, 2020 at $121.81. In approximately 1 month, Deckers Outdoor has returned 16.81% as of today's recent price of $142.29.

Deckers Outdoor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $203.19 and a 52-week low of $78.70 and are now trading 81% above that low price at $142.29 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation designs and markets footwear and accessories. The Company offers footwear for men, women and children. Deckers sells its products including, accessories such as handbags, headwear, and outerwear, through domestic retailers and international distributors and directly to end-user consumers, through call centers and retail concept and outlet stores.

