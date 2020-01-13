Shares of DDD Up 33.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for 3D Systems Corp (NYSE:DDD) on September 11th, 2019 at $8.25. In approximately 4 months, 3D Systems Corp has returned 33.64% as of today's recent price of $11.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of 3D Systems Corp have traded between a low of $6.46 and a high of $14.50 and are now at $11.02, which is 71% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

3D Systems Corporation provides comprehensive 3D products and services. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets 3D printers, print materials, software, haptic devices, scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. 3D Systems operates worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of 3D Systems Corp shares.

Log in and add 3D Systems Corp (DDD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.