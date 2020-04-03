Shares of DCOM Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dime Comm Bncshs (NASDAQ:DCOM) on October 25th, 2019 at $19.99. In approximately 4 months, Dime Comm Bncshs has returned 10.71% as of today's recent price of $17.85.

Dime Comm Bncshs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.48 and a 52-week low of $16.10 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $17.85 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 1.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company for Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. The Bank provides financial services and residential mortgage loans to the greater New York metropolitan area.

