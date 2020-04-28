Shares of DCO Up 10.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO) on March 25th, 2020 at $24.01. In approximately 1 month, Ducommun Inc has returned 10.85% as of today's recent price of $26.61.

Over the past year, Ducommun Inc has traded in a range of $16.27 to $57.84 and is now at $26.80, 65% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Ducommun Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, manufactures components and assemblies principally for commercial and military aircraft and space programs. The Company's products include aerostructure and cabin interior components, metal-bond composite assemblies, switches, and other electromechanical products.

