Shares of DCI Down 26.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI) on January 23rd, 2020 at $53.96. In approximately 2 months, Donaldson Co Inc has returned 26.64% as of today's recent price of $39.58.

Over the past year, Donaldson Co Inchas traded in a range of $36.72 to $58.32 and are now at $37.76. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 1.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company's products include filters and emission control products for heavy duty mobile equipment, in-plant air cleaning systems, air intake systems for industrial gas turbines, and specialized filters for computer disk drives, aircraft cabins, and semiconductors. Donaldson operates around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Donaldson Co Inc.

Log in and add Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.