Shares of DBD Down 27.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) on February 11th, 2020 at $9.94. In approximately 2 weeks, Diebold Nixdorf has returned 27.63% as of today's recent price of $7.19.

Diebold Nixdorf share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.66 and a 52-week low of $6.56 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $7.19 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides automatic teller machines, financial, and point of sale (POS) services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management, and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf conducts its business worldwide.

