Shares of DBD Up 34.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) on December 12th, 2019 at $9.16. In approximately 4 weeks, Diebold Nixdorf has returned 34.83% as of today's recent price of $12.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Diebold Nixdorf have traded between a low of $2.62 and a high of $14.66 and are now at $12.35, which is 371% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides automatic teller machines, financial, and point of sale (POS) services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management, and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf conducts its business worldwide.

