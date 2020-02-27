Shares of DATA Up 38.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tableau Softwa-A (NYSE:DATA) on June 7th, 2019 at $122.03. In approximately 9 months, Tableau Softwa-A has returned 38.92% as of today's recent price of $169.53.

Tableau Softwa-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $177.59 and a 52-week low of $107.06 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $169.53 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Tableau Software, Inc. offers analytics software. The Company helps its customers analyze, visualize, and share information, allowing them to share data on their blogs and websites. Tableau Software provides a means for data and product analysis, as well as marketing optimization in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Tableau Softwa-A shares.

