Shares of DAR Up 44.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Darling Ingredie (NYSE:DAR) on November 4th, 2019 at $19.96. In approximately 3 months, Darling Ingredie has returned 44.04% as of today's recent price of $28.75.

Darling Ingredie share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.57 and a 52-week low of $18.21 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $28.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

Darling Ingredients Inc. collects and recycles animal processing by-products and used restaurant cooking oil. The Company also provides grease trap collection services to restaurants. Darling processes such raw materials into finished products such as tallow, meat and bone meal, and yellow grease for sale in the United States and overseas.

