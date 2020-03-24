Shares of DAN Down 61.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) on February 26th, 2020 at $15.03. In approximately 4 weeks, Dana Inc has returned 61.00% as of today's recent price of $5.86.

Dana Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.96 and a 52-week low of $4.22 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $6.14 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

Dana Inc. engineers, manufactures, and distributes components and systems for worldwide automotive, heavy truck, off-highway, engine, and industrial markets. The Company also provides leasing services in selected markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dana Inc.

Log in and add Dana Inc (DAN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.