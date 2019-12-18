Shares of CZR Up 39.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Caesars Entertai (NASDAQ:CZR) on April 17th, 2019 at $9.55. In approximately 8 months, Caesars Entertai has returned 39.95% as of today's recent price of $13.37.

Caesars Entertai share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.42 and a 52-week low of $5.84 and are now trading 129% above that low price at $13.37 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation operates as a gaming company. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents. Caesars also owns an on-line gaming business provides real money casino and poker games in the United Kingdom and play for fun offerings in other jurisdictions.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Caesars Entertai shares.

Log in and add Caesars Entertai (CZR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.