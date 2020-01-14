Shares of CYTK Up 23.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) on December 13th, 2019 at $10.25. In approximately 1 month, Cytokinetics Inc has returned 23.41% as of today's recent price of $12.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cytokinetics Inc have traded between a low of $5.75 and a high of $14.94 and are now at $12.65, which is 120% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. Cytokinetics serves customers in the State of California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cytokinetics Inc shares.

Log in and add Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.