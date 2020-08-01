Shares of CY Up 39.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY) on May 31st, 2019 at $16.81. In approximately 7 months, Cypress Semicon has returned 39.78% as of today's recent price of $23.49.

Cypress Semicon share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.55 and a 52-week low of $12.52 and are now trading 88% above that low price at $23.52 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% higher and 0.01% higher over the past week, respectively.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a line of digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The Company's circuits are used in the data communications, telecommunications, computers, and instrumentation systems markets. Cypress products are marketed worldwide through a network of sales offices, distributors, and sales representative firm.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cypress Semicon shares.

