Shares of CY Up 39.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY) on May 31st, 2019 at $16.81. In approximately 8 months, Cypress Semicon has returned 39.36% as of today's recent price of $23.42.

In the past 52 weeks, Cypress Semicon share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.62 and a high of $23.55 and are now at $23.42, 86% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a line of digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The Company's circuits are used in the data communications, telecommunications, computers, and instrumentation systems markets. Cypress products are marketed worldwide through a network of sales offices, distributors, and sales representative firm.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cypress Semicon shares.

Log in and add Cypress Semicon (CY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.