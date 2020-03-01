Shares of CXW Up 1.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) on December 18th, 2019 at $17.16. In approximately 2 weeks, Corecivic Inc has returned 1.69% as of today's recent price of $17.45.

Over the past year, Corecivic Inc has traded in a range of $14.68 to $24.38 and is now at $17.45, 19% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

CoreCivic, Inc. provides detention and corrections services to governmental agencies. The Company designs, constructs, owns, manages, and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies, and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic operates throughout the United States.

