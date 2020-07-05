Shares of CXP Up 7.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Columbia Propert (NYSE:CXP) on March 26th, 2020 at $11.42. In approximately 1 month, Columbia Propert has returned 7.71% as of today's recent price of $12.30.

Columbia Propert share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.72 and a 52-week low of $7.63 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $12.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing, and operation of office properties. Columbia Property Trust serves its clients throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Columbia Propert shares.

Log in and add Columbia Propert (CXP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.