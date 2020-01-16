Shares of CXO Up 29.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) on October 30th, 2019 at $70.28. In approximately 3 months, Concho Resources has returned 29.35% as of today's recent price of $90.91.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Concho Resources have traded between a low of $61.37 and a high of $126.54 and are now at $90.91, which is 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

Concho Resources Inc. acquires, develops and explores for oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin area of Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Concho Resources shares.

Log in and add Concho Resources (CXO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.