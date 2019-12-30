Shares of CVS Up 26.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) on July 11th, 2019 at $58.83. In approximately 6 months, Cvs Health Corp has returned 26.12% as of today's recent price of $74.19.

In the past 52 weeks, Cvs Health Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.77 and a high of $77.03 and are now at $74.19, 43% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

CVS Health Corporation is an integrated pharmacy health care provider. The Company's offerings include pharmacy benefit management services; mail order, retail and specialty pharmacy; disease management programs; and retail clinics. The Company operates drugstores throughout the U.S., the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

