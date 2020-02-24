Shares of CVM Up 65.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cel-Sci Corp. (:CVM) on January 17th, 2020 at $9.95. In approximately 1 month, Cel-Sci Corp. has returned 65.73% as of today's recent price of $16.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Cel-Sci Corp. share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.37 and a high of $17.80 and are now at $16.49, 596% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 3.39% higher and 6.44% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cel-Sci Corp. shares.

