Shares of CVI Down 22.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) on December 4th, 2019 at $42.72. In approximately 3 months, Cvr Energy Inc has returned 22.85% as of today's recent price of $32.96.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cvr Energy Inc have traded between a low of $32.69 and a high of $55.52 and are now at $32.96, which is 1% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 1.16% lower over the past week, respectively.

CVR Energy, Inc. is an independent refiner and marketer of transportation fuels. The Company, also through a limited partnership produces ammonia, urea ammonia nitrate, and fertilizers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cvr Energy Inc.

Log in and add Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.